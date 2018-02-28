Mabokgwane ready for the derby

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has been on the wrong end of highlight-reels in the past.

Who can forget his howler against Bloemfontein Celtic in December 2016, when he allowed the ball to bounce over him and into the net?

Or the Oscarine Masuluke's Fifa Puskas Award-nominated bicycle kick in the dying minutes to equalise for Baroka in November 2016.

And the embarrassing 6-0 hammering at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last year in February.

For a man who has been the subject of bloopers and ridicule in the past, Mabokgwane has remained strong.

"As a goalkeeper, you are judged more harshly than the other players. When you make a mistake it becomes a big thing," Mabokgwane said.

"After those difficult moments I just told myself that I need to work hard and put it behind me because I know what I am capable of as a keeper.

"I have a strong mentality which is one of my strengths. I am not easily shaken no matter how difficult the situation."

The 30-year-old shot stopper has fared better this season and is now Pirates first choice. On Saturday he is set to make his Soweto Derby debut against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).

I am looking forward to playing for the first time. It is a match that means a lot to the fans and is watched by the entire country. [But] at the end of the day three points are on the line and we are aiming [for that]."