Bucs' Memela demands win over Chippa

Orlando Pirates will not settle for anything less than a win when they lock horns with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Attacker Luvuyo Memela has been playing some of the best football of his Bucs career in the current campaign.

The 30-year-old from Cape Town has already bagged two league goals in 12 league appearances and looks sure to add value to his team when they take on their Port Elizabeth rivals.

"We are obviously the bigger team here and we will certainly not be settling for less," Memela said.

"There is an incredible atmosphere in our camp leading up to this game."

Pirates confirmed yesterday that striker Thabiso Kutumela has been sidelined by injury for the rest of the season.

"Kutumela suffered a serious ankle injury earlier this week and looks set to miss the remainder of the season," Pirates announced on their website. "Kutumela requires surgery on his injury and is expected to be out for between 3-6 months depending on rehabilitation."

But the good news for the Buccaneers is that Mpho Makola has recovered from injury and is now available.

United are asking football lovers to bring tinned food to the club's home matches as a donation to Meals on Wheels.

They hope to use Sunday's high-profile encounter against Pirates to introduce the initiative to the nation.

United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said: "As a football club we would like to work with all stakeholders involved in making sure that we root out poverty.

"The partnership is between Chippa United and Meals on Wheel but we have extended an invitation to Orlando Pirates to support the initiative."

Football fans who may not be able to support the initiative at the stadium can do their bit by sending an SMS with the word "MEAL" to 39055 and that SMS will help feed someone.

- Additional reporting by Ofentse Ratsie