Kaizer Chiefs’ youngsters coming through the ranks and new signings have reenergised the Soweto giants ahead of their huge Absa Premiership title-chasing clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

The publication selects three potential match-winners from the ranks of the Amakhosi.

Willard Katsande

The general in midfield is set for another epic clash with his Downs counterpart Hlompho Kekana in the engine room. The last one was won by Katsande‚ when Chiefs so impressively shut the Brazilians out in a 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld in October.

And if Amakhosi are again to tame the country’s finest attack‚ it will be the tireless Zimbabwean’s energy and earth-shattering challenges – capable of rocking even FNB Stadium – that will be key breaking up offensive moves in front of his back three.

The modern version of Katsande has also matured into a box-to-box player‚ capable of initiating attacks once he’s won the ball – which he usually does. If Siphelele Ntshangase gets a start‚ or comes off the bench‚ it can be Katsande who is most responsible for getting the ball to Chiefs’ impressive new playmaking signing.

Ryan Moon