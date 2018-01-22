Maluleke, Seabi highly underrated

Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela has been getting all the attention, but Rise and Shine have some of the most underrated players, in midfielders Jabu Maluleke and Sammy Seabi.

Maluleke, 35, and Seabi, 23, dictated terms in central midfield when they drew 1-1 against Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

Maluleke, who has 10 assists in 21 matches this season, was constantly a threat moving forward, while Seabi, who's really making his mark this season with 20 appearances to his name, did a great job of cleaning up.

"It wasn't easy playing against players like Mpho Makola, but I just told myself that I can manage if I push myself to the limit," Seabi said after the match when accepting his Man of the Match Award.

It's evident that City have the players to help them break free from the relegation zone, but the second-round of the season is always challenging and they will be hoping their players can stand up and be counted.

City coach Bernard Molekwa will also be pleased with the way his side defended, considering they conceded four goals in two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Veteran centre-back Thapelo Tshilo was restored to the starting 11 against Bucs and partnered Walter Maponyane with aplomb, but the downside was the fact that they conceded late on.

With a point earned in Orlando, Molekwa's charges will now turn their focus to another difficult clash against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

"We wanted to get three points against Pirates, but anyway we will take a point and build from there going to the SuperSport game," Molekwa said.