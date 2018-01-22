Mobara thinks league can still be won

Abbubaker Mobara has insisted that Orlando Pirates are fighting for the league, despite dropping points against Polokwane City. Pirates came back from behind to get a point.

Dominic Chungwa had given the visitors the lead early in the first half, but Lyle Foster came off the bench to level matters, with the match ending 1-1 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

Mobara, 23, has been linked with Bidvest Wits. Reports suggest that he could be swapped with Xola Mlambo.

The lad from the Mother City, however, said he won't comment on the speculation. He is focused on fighting for the league with the Buccaneers.

"We will end the season strongly. I believe in our players, the character and attitude we have, I think we will chase the top [position]," he said.

"We can't hide the fact that we had a bad past season and what we can do is improve this season. That's what we are doing. A new coach has come in with a new philosophy, new style of play and that is what is important. We have to take what they are teaching us and put it in the field."

Mobara continued: "We are working hard, we are doing our homework and that's what we have to do to improve. You can't accept that you are not in the top eight at the end of the season. It's embarrassing for a big team like this and we are going to change it by winning games."

Pirates are seven points behind the table toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, with 12 matches remaining.

"I'm not even looking at [finishing] second or third, I'm looking at first [position]. That is what we want to chase," he stated.

Mobara, meanwhile, has enjoyed the experience of captaining the team in the last two matches against Sundowns and City. This came after the captain Thabo Matlaba was suspended for the clash against the Brazilians and was left on the bench for the home match against City.

"Yeah for me it's been a very good experience coming from Cape Town into a big team like this and getting the armband. It's something that I will grow into, something that I will learn."