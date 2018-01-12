Manyisa eager to meet Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa is testament to the refrain "if you can't beat them, join them", after his struggles with Orlando Pirates to beat his current team.
The 29-year-old could not be blamed for becoming a turncoat having dominated the tie over the past few seasons with five consecutive league wins, scoring 16 goals.
While at Pirates, Manyisa had bruising battles with Sundowns - a fixture that has even upstaged the over-hyped Soweto derby.
Manyisa admits that it's far more enjoyable to play in the Sundowns-Pirates match.
"People always complain that the Soweto derby is always a draw, but Pirates and Sundowns is an open game. Each team is attacking because both want to score and win," Manyisa said.
"When I was at Pirates, I enjoyed playing against Sundowns because there was always a good atmosphere and the stadium is always full."
After playing an instrumental role in Sundowns' 3-1 win in the first round, the former Bafana Bafana regular has no problems putting his former employers to the sword once more.
He said: "Playing against Pirates does not make it special for me.
"Football is my job so I have to go there [and] enjoy myself and make sure I help my team.
"There is nothing to be concerned about Pirates because I am no longer there; I have a new home now."
The clash always delivers the goods by way of exhilaration, but Bucs go into the match having lost all their past five meetings with Downs.