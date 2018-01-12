Manyisa eager to meet Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa is testament to the refrain "if you can't beat them, join them", after his struggles with Orlando Pirates to beat his current team.

The 29-year-old could not be blamed for becoming a turncoat having dominated the tie over the past few seasons with five consecutive league wins, scoring 16 goals.

While at Pirates, Manyisa had bruising battles with Sundowns - a fixture that has even upstaged the over-hyped Soweto derby.

Manyisa admits that it's far more enjoyable to play in the Sundowns-Pirates match.

"People always complain that the Soweto derby is always a draw, but Pirates and Sundowns is an open game. Each team is attacking because both want to score and win," Manyisa said.