Cape Town City sign Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City signed Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee on Friday‚ strengthening their backline while they continue contract discussions with their captain Robyn Johannes.

The move will also come as relief for Mngonyama who has not kicked a ball in anger this season.

Mngonyama departs Sundowns without playing a game for the club‚ having spent the last four seasons out on loan after being singed as a teenage prodigy with much expectation for the future.

He made his Premier Soccer League debut for Bidvest Wits in October 2013 and then had three season at Maritzburg United - all out on loan - while at the same time also having his contract at Sundowns extended.

But he has never really been in coach Pitso Mosimane’s plan and now been sold to a club where the 24-year-old Durban-born Mngonyama will have a chance to play first team football again.