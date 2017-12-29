Cape Town City sign Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns
Cape Town City signed Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee on Friday‚ strengthening their backline while they continue contract discussions with their captain Robyn Johannes.
The move will also come as relief for Mngonyama who has not kicked a ball in anger this season.
Mngonyama departs Sundowns without playing a game for the club‚ having spent the last four seasons out on loan after being singed as a teenage prodigy with much expectation for the future.
He made his Premier Soccer League debut for Bidvest Wits in October 2013 and then had three season at Maritzburg United - all out on loan - while at the same time also having his contract at Sundowns extended.
But he has never really been in coach Pitso Mosimane’s plan and now been sold to a club where the 24-year-old Durban-born Mngonyama will have a chance to play first team football again.
SIGNING ALERT!— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 29, 2017
City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee. #iamCityFC #FutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/sfYUERU1c3
“When I heard there was a chance for City to land Kwanda I was instantly excited.
"Mngonyama is a soldier and probably one of the most promising defensive talents to come out of South Africa in a long time‚” said coach Benni McCarthy on Friday.
“Seeing where the club is going‚ building for the future‚ this was a key acquisition for us. I can't wait to start working with the young man and get him to where he should be."
Mngonyama took part in his first training session as the city players returned from their brief Christmas holiday on Friday.
City are also providing themselves with cover in case Robyn Johannes leaves.
The captain is still to sign new deal with the club and might follow Lehlohonolo Majoro out of the City squad in the next days if he does a deal with another PSL outfit.