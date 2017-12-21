Nandi Madida thrilled to host Afropunk fest
In less than 10 days, television darling and musician Nandi Madida will make history as the first South African to host the Afropunk festival.
The two-day international celebration takes place on home soil for the first time on December 30 and 31 at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.
"I actually have the best manager ever. I was so thrilled, I wish you knew how much I love Afropunk. I would always speak about it," she shares.
"It's one thing to MC for an event but it's something else to be part of an event that actually affects people's lives positively. I am absolutely delighted."
Madida, who is known for owning herself unashamedly and embracing her Africanism, symbolises what the festival is all about.
"Things that I have been through, being ashamed or fearing to be yourself or all things African. This is about celebrating that and who we are."
For 14 years, Afropunk has been defining culture with a mix of music, art and politics. The festival celebrates multiculturalism and features live music, food at Bites & Beats, curated goods at the Spinthrift Market, and they may get involved with causes on Activism Row. Madida believes that this festival will give the world a better understanding of Africa.
"I think more than anything we are the cradle of humankind, but we are also the cradle of fun. This is where it all started."
The festival, which takes place annually in Paris, London and New York, is influenced by African culture, music and skating.
Although the musical line up includes international acts such as Solange, Laura Mvula and Anderson Paak, there is equal excitement for our local artists like King Tha Vs Blk Jks, Petite Noir, Black Motion, The Brother Moves On, Nakhane, Spoek Mathambo, OKZharp & Manthe Ribane, Nonku Phiri, DJ Kenzhero and Kid Fonque.
"What I love is that there is no one who is bigger than the other. It's not a case of someone from overseas coming over and just dominating," she reveals.
Madida explains that this is the one festival where you can be creative and wear whatever you want.
"People like myself and others are fortunate enough to have the little bit of international recognition because we are truly who we are. We are not trying to be anything else. "If we can keep that up and pride ourselves of who we are I think the world is going to love it."