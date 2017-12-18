The January transfer window represents a "big opportunity" that battling Bidvest Wits simply have to utilise to try to bolster a season now marked by the humiliation of the league champions finishing 2017 still in last place‚ coach Gavin Hunt has said.

Wits would have had hopes of finishing their year on a high and off the Absa Premiership basement when they faced second-last Platinum Stars at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.

Instead the Clever Boys capitulated to perhaps their worst result of the season‚ 1-0 thanks to Robert Ng'ambi's headed winner from a corner in the 18th minute.

Admitting their position has become an embarrassment for the champions‚ Hunt hinted at quite a major restructuring of his squad in the January transfer window.

"[It's] a big opportunity. We have to [use it]‚" Hunt said.

Asked what areas of his squad need attention most‚ he said: "I don't know yet‚ but I mean we'll have a long chat. We've got a few plans on the go.

"There's not much that you can get. You've got to try and do the best you can.

"We need‚ certainly‚ to get some wingers‚ don't we? We don't have any wingers.

"We don't have any width in our play a lot of the time. That's been a problem."

Put to Hunt that there ought not to be question marks over the quality of his squad on paper‚ the coach said: "Well‚ it is questionable‚ isn't it? Because we are where we are. So the quality isn't ... .

"So I think let's throw that out the window‚ first up. But you know‚ if we'd scored half our chances this season we wouldn't be where we are."

Asked if a relegation battle now becomes a genuine concern entering the new year‚ he said: "When you're top of the league‚ you're worried.

"When you're bottom you're worried.

"So we're worried in the sense that we can't play with fear.

"But I mean‚ we need to take heed of the situation.

"I think a lot of us are embarrassed from where we were to where we are now."

Wits return from the Christmas break against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium on Friday‚ January 5.