Leonardo Castro might be just the first of several January transfer window purchases for Kaizer Chiefs as coach Steve Komphela confirmed the club were on the lookout for reinforcements.

“It is normal what we are doing.

"We try and strengthen in areas where we feel we can do better and the one good thing is we still have a space available for a foreigner‚” he said after the purchase of the Colombian striker from league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It is logical business to look to do what we can in the market and we’ll take it from there.

"But it is not as easy as you and I just talking about it‚ there is a lot of work to be done in-house.

“We still have to go out and get the agreements and deal with others.

"But it is difficult.

"However‚ we are willing to go through those difficulties.

"The most important is to rectify in-house‚ get some momentum and start winning.

"Then things will get better‚” added Komphela.

The coach had earlier moaned that clubs looking to sell players asked for higher fees from Chiefs than others because of the side’s status.

But in recent years transfer activity from the club has hardly seen top-of-the-market talent arrived at Naturena with Castro the latest player with something of a cloud over his ability.

Castro‚ 28‚ has not scored a goal since a Nedbank Cup goal against amateur Mariveni United in March.

His last league goal was against Chiefs in April 2016 – more than 18 months ago.

This season Castro has made one start and come on twice as a substitute for Sundowns.

At the weekend pictures of him sitting outside the Sundowns’ change room‚ locked out of the team talk before the game against Bloemfontein Celtic were spread on social media.