Q1 win gets Baroka boss excited

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele trusts winning their first-ever Absa Premiership Quarter One (Q1) Innovation will boost the club's dream to win the league title at the end of the season.

After Bakgaga won Q1 with 16 points, beating Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, Mphahlele felt the R1.5-million prize will revive their aspirations to win the championship.

"It is a great thing that we have won this Q1 because it will remind the players that our ultimate goal is the league title. I dedicate the prize to our fans and everyone involved with the club," Mphahlele said.

In the first quarter, Baroka won four matches and drew the same number of games without tasting defeat but they have since faltered, conceding seven goals in their last two losses against Sundowns and Maritzburg.