Stormers leave it late to down Ulster

Ulster again took the Stormers to the limit in Cape Town in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and again they came up short.

A converted maul try and a penalty in the last seven minutes got the Stormers' noses in front but for most of the match it was out of joint.

The home team won 13-7 at Cape Town Stadium but for most of the match they looked as if they have one eye on next weekend's Champions Cup round of 16 clash against La Rochelle.

The win moves the Stormers up the points table and by final whistle they occupied fourth spot but that was likely to change before the end of the round.

Despite again wasting scoring opportunities they deserve kudos for staying in the fight and it was only when No8 Evan Roos scored from a maul with seven minutes to go that they grabbed the lead.