Banyana coach Ellis happy to have Mbane, Jane and Holweni for do-or-die Olympic decider against Nigeria
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has welcomed the timely return of vastly experienced Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane and Sibulele Holweni to the squad for the final two-legged round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Nigeria.
Banyana take on traditional rivals Nigeria in Abuja on April 5 and host the return leg at the Loftus Stadium on April 9. The winner of this tie will join Brazil, Japan and Spain in Group C in the Olympic Games in Paris in July and August.
Mbane, Holweni and Jane, who plies her trade in Serie A (Sassuolo) in Italy and will play her first match for Banyana since the 2023 Women's Fifa World Cup, are among a few players who have boosted Banyana for this crucial clash.
Speaking after she announced the squad on Saturday, Ellis said the big match temperament of Mbane, Jane and Holweni will boost the side's confidence.
Captain Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for do-or-die Olympic decider against Nigeria
“There is one thing that you can never buy and that is experience,” he said, adding that the team also has a few talented young players.
“Experience helps a lot when it adds value to the team. They have been there in tough situations and when things were not OK where they stood up to be counted. We also have the enthusiasm of the youth and we needed to get that mix right.
“We have young players like Karabo Dhlamini, Nthabiseng Majiya, Fikile Magama, Sinoxolo and Noxolo Cesane, those players are coming through and for us it is important to get that mix of youth and experience right.
“You can have the experience but you also need youthful freshness of youth who are enthusiastic. You need that injection of freshness but at the same time the experience of Refiloe Jane, Mbane and Holweni is important.”
Ellis said Jane has led the team on numerous occasions and will not have a problem integrating back into the squad after a long absence.
Playing Nigeria away first lessens pressure – Swart
“She has led this team in the past and Bambanani (Mbane) was exceptional during the World Cup with Bongeka Gamede. You need the experience of players who have been there in similar situations and were able to get out of those situations.”
Ellis said they were working around the logistics for this match as overseas-based players will only join them in Nigeria next week.
“Some of the players are joining us in Nigeria on different days because the Fifa date only start on April 1 and some are still playing and then travelling. It has happened in the past, you just have to manage it by making the players understand what you want to do.
“The advantage we have is that they have played together for a while, they know each other and the quality that the player next to them has.”
