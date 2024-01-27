×

Rugby

Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after burns sustained in freak accident

27 January 2024 - 13:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after freak accident.
Image: Steve Haag Sports

SA Rugby has confirmed that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital with chemical burns after a freak accident. 

SA Rugby said Erasmus, who has taken over the Springbok coaching job from Jacques Nienaber after the successful World Cup in France late last year, is in good health and expected to return to work soon. 

“Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product. He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.” 

The back-to-back world champions will play at home against Ireland in Pretoria on July 6 for the first time since they claimed the Rugby World Cup (RWC), followed by the second Test in Durban a week later.

