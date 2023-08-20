Moodie, who also started against Argentina in Buenos Aires may make way on Friday when the Boks play the All Blacks at Twickenham, but it will be tough to rest a player with so much momentum going for him.
In similar vein, Moodie believes the Boks can draw from their performance in Cardiff as they head over the Severn Bridge to London.
“We can definitely take a lot of confidence out of putting a record score on Wales in Wales. It not something that just happens. Our plans are working and the guys are ready mentally and physically.”
Nché, who was another returnee from injury, concurred the Boks can go to London with confidence ahead of Friday night's match.
“It was hot today, my chest and my legs feel a bit heavy. But it feels good to be back on the field,” he said about his first game since last year's win over England at Twickenham.
The Boks however now have a short six-day turn around for a clash against their nemesis.
Their build-up needs to be spot on. “It is important,” said Nché. “Our mindset is simple, you have to be professional ... you're an adult. Take care of yourself and be fresh for the All Blacks.”
Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to be better
Coach cautions his team needs to play with greater cohesion in RWC
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini (Gallo Images)
His side may have posted a record Springbok win over Wales on their home turf but head coach Jacques Nienaber was careful not to be swept up by plaudits and congratulatory pats on the back.
His team thoroughly vanquished an albeit weakened Wales 52-16 on Saturday but the coach sees room for improvement.
“We have to get better for France. We are on a tough side of the draw and have to be up for it from game one. That is what we are trying to do.
“We have to get better more cohesive before we play Scotland, that's our most important game,” Nienaber said about their opening game in Marseille on September 10.
Though his team ran in seven tries and was awarded a penalty try the coach lamented the opportunities spurned.
“We left four or five opportunities out there. In the RWC you have to seize those moments. Our discipline let us down early in the second half. But then Pieter-Steph (du Toit) intercepted,” said about a momentum that helped swing momentum.
Kolisi starting against Wales boosts SA’s confidence
Nienaber reiterated the Boks cannot afford to go off the boil in the RWC pool stages where they will meet among others Scotland and Ireland, as well as potential quarterfinal opponents New Zealand or France. “When you think about the teams we are going to come up against we can't do that again,” cautioned the coach.
While Nienaber is perhaps obligated to see the glass as half-full, exultant indulgence was merited elsewhere.
Captain Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse and Ox Nché all made triumphant returns to the side after injury.
Canan Moodie continues to blaze a trail on the right wing, doubling his Test try tally in Cardiff.
“For me it was about making the most of the opportunity. We have a lot of competition for places. I just wanted them to make the most of it,” said Moodie in reference to Cheslin Kolbe, who proved typically elusive, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi.
Highlights of Wales hosting the World Champions, South Africa, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Moodie, who also started against Argentina in Buenos Aires may make way on Friday when the Boks play the All Blacks at Twickenham, but it will be tough to rest a player with so much momentum going for him.
In similar vein, Moodie believes the Boks can draw from their performance in Cardiff as they head over the Severn Bridge to London.
“We can definitely take a lot of confidence out of putting a record score on Wales in Wales. It not something that just happens. Our plans are working and the guys are ready mentally and physically.”
Nché, who was another returnee from injury, concurred the Boks can go to London with confidence ahead of Friday night's match.
“It was hot today, my chest and my legs feel a bit heavy. But it feels good to be back on the field,” he said about his first game since last year's win over England at Twickenham.
The Boks however now have a short six-day turn around for a clash against their nemesis.
Their build-up needs to be spot on. “It is important,” said Nché. “Our mindset is simple, you have to be professional ... you're an adult. Take care of yourself and be fresh for the All Blacks.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos