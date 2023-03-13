Nkosi rues Lions' costly mistakes

Lions' Currie Cup coach Mzwakhe Nkosi says his side will have to show a lot more maturity and eradicate errors in their game going forward in the competition.
Nkosi's team lost their opening match of the Currie Cup 44-28 to Western Province at Ellis Park on Saturday. Province ran over the white line six times while the Johannesburg-based union did so on four occasions via Boldwin Hansen (2), Raynard Roets and Nico Steyn.
Reflecting on the loss, Nkosi said their visitors outmuscled them in the set-piece battles, and their ill-discipline cost them the match.
“The point of difference between us and Western Province was probably they won the arm wrestle. Their maul was functioning well, our ill-discipline allowed them to get into our 22," Nkosi told the media.
The young coach rued his troops' high penalty count and knock-ons when they had put John Dobson's team under pressure in their half.
"It’s disappointing... the penalties we conceded, a couple of scrum penalties. We had an experienced front row and their penalties let us down. We have to show a whole lot maturity from a discipline point of view," he said.
“That’s a lesson for us, our error rate was incredible, they would kick off and we would knock it on. In the end, we would have action play and build a couple of phases put them under pressure and get the ball ripped from us. Those were errors that punctuated our game and made it difficult as we built momentum.
“We would get to their 22, spend three or four minutes, pick and go and knock the ball, it was an easy exit for them. We have to show a lot of maturity in not making fundamental errors," Nkosi added.
The next game for the Lions will be a trip to the Mbombela Stadium to take on the defending champions the Pumas on Friday. Nkosi will have to consult with the United Rugby Cup coach Ivan van Rooyen about the players he can take to the capital of Mpumalanga because he too needs to assemble a travelling squad for their game in Italy against Benneton next week.
“Myself and Ivan will work out which group he’s taking to Benneton and which group we’ll take to the Pumas," he said.
'Our ill-discipline allowed them to get into our 22'
Nkosi rues Lions' costly mistakes
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
Lions' Currie Cup coach Mzwakhe Nkosi says his side will have to show a lot more maturity and eradicate errors in their game going forward in the competition.
Nkosi's team lost their opening match of the Currie Cup 44-28 to Western Province at Ellis Park on Saturday. Province ran over the white line six times while the Johannesburg-based union did so on four occasions via Boldwin Hansen (2), Raynard Roets and Nico Steyn.
Reflecting on the loss, Nkosi said their visitors outmuscled them in the set-piece battles, and their ill-discipline cost them the match.
“The point of difference between us and Western Province was probably they won the arm wrestle. Their maul was functioning well, our ill-discipline allowed them to get into our 22," Nkosi told the media.
The young coach rued his troops' high penalty count and knock-ons when they had put John Dobson's team under pressure in their half.
"It’s disappointing... the penalties we conceded, a couple of scrum penalties. We had an experienced front row and their penalties let us down. We have to show a whole lot maturity from a discipline point of view," he said.
“That’s a lesson for us, our error rate was incredible, they would kick off and we would knock it on. In the end, we would have action play and build a couple of phases put them under pressure and get the ball ripped from us. Those were errors that punctuated our game and made it difficult as we built momentum.
“We would get to their 22, spend three or four minutes, pick and go and knock the ball, it was an easy exit for them. We have to show a lot of maturity in not making fundamental errors," Nkosi added.
The next game for the Lions will be a trip to the Mbombela Stadium to take on the defending champions the Pumas on Friday. Nkosi will have to consult with the United Rugby Cup coach Ivan van Rooyen about the players he can take to the capital of Mpumalanga because he too needs to assemble a travelling squad for their game in Italy against Benneton next week.
“Myself and Ivan will work out which group he’s taking to Benneton and which group we’ll take to the Pumas," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos