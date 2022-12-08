New challenge for no-games Cheetahs

According to Cheetahs flanker Andisa Ntsila, they will be out to remind the rugby fraternity of their style of play when they participate in the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) Challenge Cup.
The Cheetahs have been out of sight and out of mind as they are not playing in the United Rugby Championship. Despite that, they will take part in the Challenge Cup as an invitational side when they will also face teams from the URC (Italy, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland) Top 14 (France) and Gallagher Premiership (England).
Outside of the odd exhibition matches and warm-up games recently, the Cheetahs have not played a competitive match since their semi-final loss in the Currie Cup to the Pumas in June. Their lack of match fitness means they’re disadvantaged going into the competition as other teams have been playing in their domestic competitions.
However, Ntsila believes they have done enough to be in good physical condition besides not having played competitive rugby in a while.
“From a conditioning side, we’re up to scratch. We have the Toyota Challenge Cup where we played four games, and two warm-ups against the Sharks, and two other SA unions. So, match conditioning-wise, we are ready,” Ntsila told Sowetan.
Since joining the Bloemfontein-based side in 2020, Ntsila has been a regular starter, proving to be valuable to the team. Looking forward to the Challenge Cup, the 29-year-old wants to continue being a prominent figure in the team.
“It’s important to be a pillar to the team. That’s what I’ve been doing and putting me in positions to start every time and improve as I play. I just want to stick my hand out and put in a performance my union can be proud of,” he said.
"The excitement is very high in the camp. We have done all we can in preparations. Some of the players have experience of playing international competition rugby, including myself. So, we have the players. It’s just a matter of producing. It’s a new challenge. Everyone what’s to show what the Cheetahs are all about. Hopefully, we can play a Cheetahs style of rugby, to be physical and aggressive,” said Ntsila.
The Free Staters will travel to Pau, France to take on Section Paloise on Saturday at the Stade du Hameau (3pm) for their opening encounter of the Challenge Cup.
New challenge for no-games Cheetahs
Watch our style, says flanker
Image: Anton Geyser
