Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela believes their Nedbank Cup triumph will play a big role in luring new signings for the new season.
Pirates retained the Nedbank Cup by beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend.
“It [winning the last cup of the season] gives you the confidence as a club when going into negotiations, when you want to sign players to improve the squad. Who doesn't want to be here? Who doesn't want to represent this brand? And also us as players who are here, we'll be motivated to start the new season on a high note after this Nedbank Cup success,'' Maela said at Mbombela Stadium.
Maela, who started the game before he was substituted for eventual hero, Relebohile Mofokeng in the 71st minute, has now won four cups since he succeeded Happy Jele as the captain two years ago. The lad from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, has dedicated his success as the Pirates skipper to the young boys he grew up with at the Pirates academy but didn't make it.
“For a guy that grew up at the Pirates academy, I joined the team as a youngster, for me to be in this position, to be able to lift four trophies in my first two years as the captain, it means a lot,'' Maela said as he tried to overcome emotions.
“I always say that I do this for all the players I was playing with at the academy that didn't get the opportunity to progress in their careers...I am sure they are so proud of me, this is for them.”
“Deco”, as Maela is nicknamed, also added it was special to lift the trophy in his home province. “It feels special to win this cup in my province...I was born and bred in this province.''
Maela feels cup success will help Bucs attract top players
Deco dedicates win to former pirate's academy teammates
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
