Bulls skipper buoyant ahead of all-SA URC final

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee has urged his troops to keep focused as the job is not done with their United Rugby Championship final match still ahead.

The inaugural final of the URC will be an all-South African affair as the Bulls travel to face the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 7pm.

The Pretoria-based Bulls stunned the Irish in their capital Dublin on Friday, beating favourites Leinster 27-26 in the first semifinal. The Stormers stopped another Irish side, Ulster from Northern Ireland, beating them 17-15 in Cape Town on Saturday.

Jake Whites' Bulls victory at the RSD Arena had the rugby fraternity showering them with praises as Leinster rarely lose playoff games at home.

With the Pretoria franchise still basking in the euphoria of the win, Coetzee took a page out of fallen basketball legend Kobe Bryant's book, saying the job is not done as there's still a final to play.

"We are pleased with the win. Good job by the guys but the job is not done yet. It's a great victory but there's still one more game," said Coetzee.

"We still have one more job. We are going to prep the best way we can for it. We'll see what will happen in the future but this is a big highlight in my career and something to be proud of forever."

When White took over as director of rugby at the Bulls he said he wants to get the team in a position where they can share a seat at the table with the likes of the Crusaders, Toulouse, Saracens and other elite rugby unions.

The former World Cup-winning coach is happy with the strides they are taking towards cementing their place as one of the great unions in rugby.

"It's great our progression looks the way it does. There's a lot more thing I'd like to do, couple of signings I'd like to get into place," said White.

"We're not close to where we want to be but playing in the final of the URC and being in the semifinal is something fantastic for our union. We want to keep growing and getting better.

"The Bulls have got to get in a position where if we are playing in a competition we have to be [competing] in the back [end] of the comp," he said.