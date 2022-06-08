‘We almost closed shop’, says Cheetahs boss Van Reenen as they return to Europe
As things seem to be looking up for the Cheetahs, their CEO Ross van Reenen has revealed if it wasn’t for sizeable financial backing they received form their sponsor early this year, the union would have ceased its operations.
While all local rugby franchises have faced tough times recently, the Cheetahs have had it really tough.
The 126-year-old Bloemfontein-based franchise lost a lot of revenue from being kicked out of Super Rugby and Pro14, and the negative affects of Covid-19 left them in dire straits.
However, the Cheetahs are set to make a return to the international stage through the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) Challenge Cup.
Van Reenen told TimesLIVE if it wasn’t for their new three-year deal with motor giants Toyota, the Cheetahs would have ceased to exist.
“They are an incredible sponsor to have and are sponsoring us with big money. If it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be the Cheetahs side, without a doubt,” Van Reenen said.
“ Toyota being a household name and such a big brand is very good for the Cheetahs.”
The move to the EPCR is set to provide a further boost to the Cheetahs' coffers, and Van Reenen believes this is a chance for the union to return to the top and again be counted among SA’s big franchises.
“EPCR will put us on a different financial level because at the moment we are a domestic franchise,” he said
“We get far less broadcasting rights from Saru [ SA Rugby Union] compared to the top guys, who are the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions.
“At least now we will be recognised as an international franchise again, which means financially there will definitely be more money in it for the union and that’s very good for us.
“We need to retain the players, get new players and for players to see there’s a future here. Now we can say there is the EPCR, this is huge.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.