Revived SAA’s first flight bound for Cape Town

When SAA flights resume on Thursday, the national carrier will be taking off at a gradual pace with only a few routes initially scheduled.

The airline said it will have three daily domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

From September 27, flights will start operating on the Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo routes.

SAA board chairperson John Lamola expressed his pride at knowing SAA aircraft would be wheels-up again after a turbulent period which saw many staff lose their jobs.

“We have reduced our staff complement considerably and have a lean, efficient fleet of aircraft numbering eight, from a previous 32,” said Lamola.

“Many parts of SAA’s repurposing have been difficult and painful at times, but our overriding dictum has been a sense of responsibility to the taxpayer and a promise that we will not go back to where we once were.”

Lamola said the SAA board would be firmly focused on the performance of the airline, adding this was justified as the now solvent airline is back in business due to support from taxpayers.

“It is due to the wonderful trait of resilience South Africans are known for that we have been able to reach this point of SAA rising from the ashes as a solvent company,” Lamola said.

While SAA’s vision remained the same, Lamola said there would be many changes.

“As a global airline, SAA will no longer be constrained by the complexities of state governance and have the competitive agility of a partially privately owned business,” he said.

The new board aimed to balance the interests of private sector participants and the state, while acknowledging the inevitable headwinds the business will face.

Lamola said there was no doubt SAA would provide more market equilibrium in terms of ticket pricing.