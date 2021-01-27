Springboks scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl on the cusp of achieving a personal milestone

Springboks scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl is on the cusp of achieving a personal milestone and lifelong dream if the Bulls overcome the Sharks to lift the Currie Cup trophy on Saturday.

The Bulls host the Sharks at Loftus looking for their first Currie Cup success since 2009 and what will also be the first for Van Zyl who grew up watching the team lifting major trophies during the glory days.

“This is the dream‚ this is a massive weekend and a massive opportunity to play in the Currie Cup final‚” said Van Zyl as the Bulls prepared for the anticipated clash.

“This is my eighth year here at the Bulls and as a young kid I grew up watching them playing and winning the Currie Cup and Super Rugby finals. This has always been a dream for me and it will mean everything to me to be standing after 80 minutes holding the trophy. It will also be incredible for the team because this is a proud union but it has a while since we won anything.”

Van Zyl added that winning this year’s tournament will be made more special by the fact that it was strength against strength with most of the teams using their Springboks players.