ANC appoints replacement for Jackson Mthembu and four other MPs who died

The ANC in parliament has moved swiftly to replace former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu as an MP.

Mthembu died last week from Covid-19 and was buried in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

The ANC on Wednesday announced that he will be replaced as an MP by Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had appointed small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to act as the minister in the presidency “until further notice”.