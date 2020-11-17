The Springboks remain top in rugby rankings, All Blacks slip to third

Three-times world champions New Zealand have slipped to third in the World Rugby rankings after their shock defeat by Argentina in the Tri-Nations over the weekend, with England moving up to second behind current world champions the Springboks of South Africa.

The All Blacks, who were number one in the rankings between 2009-2019, briefly dropped to third after last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat by England but moved up to second after beating Wales for the bronze medal.