Springboks captain Siya Kolisi named African Trailblazer of the year

The people have spoken, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is the African Trailblazer of the Year!

Kolisi who led South African rugby team to victory last year won the 2020 E! People’s Choice Award early Friday. The rugby star is being recognised for his extraordinary work t off the sporting field with the launch of Kolisi Foundation earlier this year.

The Foundation which he founded with his wife Rachel was established with an aim to change lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in South Africa, as well as helping victims of gender-based violence.

Kolisi said on receiving the award: “I’m truly honoured. There are people across the continent doing the most incredible work and to be recognised as African Trailblazer of the Year is very humbling.

"During the lockdown I was able to see first-hand the contributions people make to better the local communities so I would like to dedicate this award to every one of them. I am proud of what Kolisi Foundation has been able to achieve in light of the Global pandemic but there is so much more to do. This is only the beginning. Thank you E!”

Siya made history in 2018 when he was selected as the new captain of the Springboks, becoming the team's first black test captain in its 127-year history. He captained the South African team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, defeating England in the final and becoming the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side.

South Africans can catch the actual E! People’s Choice Awards on November 15, starting with a red carpet at 2 am and the ceremony following at 4 am South African time.