Rugby

SA to make decision on Rugby Championship participation next week

By Reuters - 10 October 2020 - 11:25
Springbok Green captain Siya Kolisi and his South African compatriots returned to action only a fortnight ago after a long Covid-19 lockdown.
Springbok Green captain Siya Kolisi and his South African compatriots returned to action only a fortnight ago after a long Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Shaun Roy \ Gallo Images

World champions South Africa will decide next week whether they travel to Australia next month to take part in the Rugby Championship amid uncertainty over coronavirus travel restrictions and concern about the team’s readiness.

Rugby South Africa said on Saturday “several hurdles needed to be cleared if it is to be confirmed” that the Springboks participate in the four-nation Southern Hemisphere championship in Australia from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12.

The South African government lifted the ban on international sporting participation one week ago but SA Rugby said it was seeking further clarification on the regulations.

Nine Springboks in the Stormers' 47-man squad for Super Rugby Unlocked

Nine Springboks feature in the Stormers' 47-man squad for Super Rugby Unlocked.
Sport
2 days ago

“A final decision is likely to be finalised early next week once those clarifications had been assessed internally and with SA Rugby’s SANZAAR partners,” a statement added.

There has also been widespread concern in the rugby community that players are a long way from being ready for the intensity of the competition against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. South African rugby returned to action only a fortnight ago after a long Covid-19 lockdown.

This weekend marks the re-start of the Super Rugby competition in South Africa while Super Rugby seasons have long been completed in Australia and New Zealand.

Sharks on selection tight-rope meeting Lions in Super Rugby Unlocked

Super Rugby Unlocked‚ which starts on Friday with the Sharks hosting the Lions at Kings Park‚ has more than just results attached to it.
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks coach Sean Everitt turns to experience for Friday’s Super Rugby opener against the Lions

Sharks coach Sean Everitt may have picked a mixed, but well balanced match-day 23 for Friday’s Super Rugby opener against the Lions at Kings Park, ...
Sport
2 days ago

All eyes shift to the Springboks’ readiness for next month’s Rugby Championship

Now that the pre-season is out of the way‚ all eyes shift to the Springboks’ readiness for next month’s Rugby Championship.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X