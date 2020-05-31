Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Dr Jacques Faul has said that no player will be forced to return to training when non-contact professional sport returns under level three this week.

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa confirmed on Saturday that non-contact sports such as golf‚ tennis‚ athletics and cricket can resume events behind closed doors at level three starting from Monday.

He also clarified that contact sports such as football and rugby can only resume fitness training but cannot play matches at level three.

“I have already had discussions with the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) and I would like to stress that no player‚ coach‚ support staff or administrator will be forced to return to training if they are uncomfortable with it at this stage‚” said Faul.