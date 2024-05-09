The majority of South Africa’s World Cup squad is still in India at the IPL, and will most likely travel from there to the US, where some may play in the only official warm-up game before the tournament, in Florida, scheduled for May 29.
South Africa open their World Cup campaign in New York on June 3, against the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, at the Nassau County International Stadium.
The group for the West Indies will have a training camp in Pretoria next week, where head coach Rob Walter will also announce the captain for the series in the Caribbean. They will depart for Jamaica on May 18.
The side includes the uncapped Patrick Kruger and 22-year-old leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, who set the domestic T20 Challenge alight for the Lions. “He’s a very exciting prospect, he bowls nice and quickly, very Rashid Khan-like,” Walter said of Peter.
“The West Indies was the perfect opportunity to expose him to an international tour and get him to understand how we are looking to play the game.”
South Africa T20I provisional squad against West Indies:
Matthew Breetzke, Ottniel Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Proteas head to Jamaica ahead of T20 World Cup
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The Proteas will play all three of their T20 Internationals against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica in the last week of May.
The West Indies Cricket Board is expected to officially announce the fixtures on Friday, but the Jamaica Cricket Association has seemingly jumped the gun, posting a schedule on its social media pages, earlier this week, showing that matches will be played on May 23, 25 and 26.
The Proteas squad for that series includes five members of the group that will head to the T20 World Cup along with Lungi Ngidi, who is a “travelling reserve” for the World Cup.
The series will provide an opportunity for acclimatisation — albeit that Jamaica won't be hosting any matches in the World Cup — to conditions in the Caribbean.
