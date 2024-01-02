Waugh slams cricket bosses over South Africa prioritising SA20 ahead of NZ Tests

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh said South Africa's decision to send a shadow side to New Zealand for a Test tour while their top players take part in the domestic SA20 tournament shows the longest format of the game is under threat.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named seven uncapped players, including skipper Neil Brand, for next month's two-Test tour of New Zealand, which overlaps with the second edition of the SA20 beginning on January 10.

Waugh accused the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) and administrators of national federations of ignoring the welfare of Test cricket.

“Obviously they don't care,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald, referring to the ICC and administrators from leading nations.

“If I was New Zealand I wouldn't even play the series. I don't know why they're even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?

“If the ICC or someone doesn't step in shortly then Test cricket doesn't become Test cricket because you’re not testing yourself against the best players.”