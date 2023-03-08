×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100bn: UN agency

By Emma Farge - 08 March 2023 - 09:53

Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkey will exceed $100bn (about R1.8tn), a UN Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of a major donor conference next week.

"It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

More than 52,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria by the February 6 earthquakes, with many being crushed or buried in their sleep.

The provisional damage figure, which Vinton said covers just Turkey, is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16, she added.

The World Bank previously estimated the Turkey damage at around $34.2bn.

Vinton described the scenes in Turkey's worst-hit Hatay province as "apocalyptic", saying hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed. "The needs are vast but the resources are scarce," she added.

Reuters

Earthquake death toll in Türkiye rises to 43,556, minister says

The number of people killed in Türkiye in this month's devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country's interior minister Suleyman Soylu ...
News
1 week ago

Türkiye clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down

Türkiye stepped up work to clear away rubble from collapsed buildings on Monday, as rescue work wound down two weeks after major earthquakes killed ...
News
2 weeks ago

Türkiye and Syria earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life

More than 46,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria and the toll is expected to soar, with some 345,000 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...