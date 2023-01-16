Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says it is disappointing to see how Fifa overlooks Africans after being snubbed for “The Best” football awards.
After winning the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations last year in Morocco, Ellis had strong credentials to make the final shortlist for the women’s coach category. But the best women coach award will be contested by Sonia Bompastor ( Olympique Lyonnais), Emma Hayes (Chelsea Women), Bev Priestman ( Canadian national team), Pia Sundhage (Brazilian national team), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg ( German national team), and Sarina Wiegman (English national team).
Ellis not making the final cut does seem a bit unfair considering how Sundhage and Wiegman got the nod after winning continental titles. The Banyana mentor said it was disappointing that Fifa and the rest of the world continued to look down on African tacticians, citing Al-Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane has been ignored in the past.
“We’ve seen it in the past with coach Pitso where he’s done well and not get nominated. All we as Africans can do is to continue doing what we do to make sure that they don’t ignore us,” said Ellis during a press conference at Safa House.
“It’s disappointing that across the whole nominations that have come out, there’s not one African representative, not even the player of the tournament. As I said, we just have to continue doing what we do to make sure they don’t ignore us,” she said.
Ellis slams Fifa for again 'overlooking' Africans
Banyana coach snubbed in coach of the year category
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Banyana get R16m from Fifa to prepare for World Cup
Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo confirmed that it received $960 000 (R16m) from Fifa for Banyana’s preparation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. Banyana are in Group G along with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
To get the team ready, Ellis said they would get opponents who have similarities with the teams they will meet at the group stages.
“We are looking at getting similar opposition to prepare us for the tournament and make sure we get the best preparation,” Ellis said.
“Even during periods where there’s no Fifa date, we’ll utilise that to make sure that the local-based players get to a certain level. We do know that overseas players are currently active and a lot of their seasons end in May, so they will be in a different space, so we have to make sure that we get the local players up to the same space,” she said.
