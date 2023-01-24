Super Kings' Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20

“The report confirmed Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is suspended from bowling in SA20 matches as of 23 January.”

However, the Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited centre. Should the ICC testing show his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling, the organisers said.

The Independent Bowling Action Panel consists of Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and former Proteas star Vernon Philander.