‘Zulu’ believes bottom-placed Durban Super Giants can turn things around
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Durban Super Giants head coach Lance Klusener is confident his side can turn their fortunes around and make a push for a spot in the semifinals of the Betway SA20.
Klusener was speaking after his players were on the receiving end of a sobering defeat at the hands of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in pursuit of the mammoth 211-run target.
They fell woefully short as they were dismissed for just 86 in 14.4 overs in front of a boisterous St George’s Park crowd in Gqeberha.
This latest loss left Klusener’s side rooted at the bottom of the table on eight points after six matches, with four matches to come.
It was the second time in as many matches the Durban outfit were skittled for under 90 runs, having collapsed to a meagre 80 all out against the Pretoria Capitals last Friday.
Starting with a clash against the Johannesburg Super Kings on Monday, the former Proteas all-rounder will want to see grit and determination from his men.
“Winning and losing is one thing, but I don’t think we had the fight in us today, or the other day as well, so the biggest concern for me is making sure we stay in the fight,” he said.
“If you can do that, you give yourself half a chance, but we didn’t do that.”
Klusener feels his team have not played to their potential.
“We are a better side than that and it is a bit frustrating because I know the boys are hurting and they know they are a better team than that, so it is best we sort it out.
“We will have a good chat, have a look at ourselves. In terms of the games coming thick and fast, it is doing that for all the other teams.
“What can happen is that if you get on a bit of a downward spiral it becomes tough to turn it around in such a short time; so if you are winning, it can work for you.
“But it works a bit against you if you are on a downward trajectory.”
He said the mini-break for the Proteas-England ODI series would be the ideal time to go back and look at what had worked for them in the past.
“We have one more game with pretty much the same squad before we lose some guys. They will play with the national side and then return.
“We also lose Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder, so we need to jump on replacements for that which will hopefully freshen us up.”
