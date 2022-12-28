Carey ton puts Australia in box seat against Proteas at MCG

A maiden century by wicketkeeper Alex Carey pushed Australia closer to a series-sealing victory in the second Test as South Africa's batsmen were left with a mountain to climb at the end of a rain-hit day three on Wednesday.

South Africa were 15 for 1 when play was stopped seven overs after tea and later abandoned.

The Proteas, who made 189 in their first innings, need 371 runs to make Australia bat again after the hosts declared for 575 for eight under gathering clouds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was caught behind for a duck off the bowling of home captain Pat Cummins, continuing a dismal series for the seasoned opener.