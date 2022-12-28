Chelsea win tempered by fresh injury for James, Man United chop Forest

“He’s not good but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s too early for me to speculate but whenever he comes off like that, it is not positive,” manager Graham Potter said.

Eight minutes into the second half, James signalled to the bench that he needed to come off before going down in some discomfort. He looked distraught as he lay on the pitch at Stamford Bridge receiving treatment but did walk off on his own.

The 23-year-old had surgery after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on Oct. 11 and it was the knee that looked to be the cause of his anguish again.

“We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed and find out in the next day or two,” added Potter.