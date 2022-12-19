×

Cricket

Rabada calls for patience with 'inexperienced' Proteas

By Reuters - 19 December 2022 - 11:16
Kagiso Rabada evades a ball during day two of the Proteas' first Test defeat against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18 2022.
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada said South Africa's inexperienced squad needs time to adapt to playing on the international stage after they suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia within two days in the first Test in Brisbane.

The Proteas were bowled out for 152 in the first innings and routed for 99 shortly after tea on day two, leaving Australia needing just 34 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“I've played in a team in a star-studded line-up, where you are literally playing with greats of the game,” Rabada said. “I don't think that happens quite frequently.

“Now, with the situation we're faced with there's a whole lot of players who have come in who have the ability but need to get used to the international circuit.”

Captain Dean Elgar is the most-capped player in the team with 80 appearances, followed by Rabada with 56. Excluding Elgar and Temba Bavuma (52), the rest of the top six in the battling line-up have 41 caps between them.

“There needs to be an element of patience and understanding but at the same time, you can't advocate for bad performances. However, we're quite positive,” Rabada added.

The second Test begins on 'Boxing Day' at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

