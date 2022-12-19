Two KwaZulu-Natal men believed to be taxi bosses were gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Hazelmere Drive in Mhlasini, Verulam, on Monday morning.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said the two men, aged 41 and 46, were shot and killed while at a taxi rank at about 7am.
Gwala said the suspect took two bags from the victims and fled in a getaway vehicle.
“Charges of murder will be investigated by Verulam SAPS,” she said.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they were contacted by the community after hearing a volley of shots being fired.
Two KZN 'taxi bosses' killed in drive-by shooting
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said some callers confirmed that two people were shot but were unable to confirm the extent of their injuries.
When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two men on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, he said.
“According to witnesses, the deceased were taxi owners. They were talking to each other at the Mhlasini taxi rank when the occupants of a white Ford Ranger opened fire on them.”
