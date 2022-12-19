×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two KZN 'taxi bosses' killed in drive-by shooting

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 19 December 2022 - 11:15
Two men were shot and killed at a taxi rank in Mhlasini, KZN. Stock photo.
Two men were shot and killed at a taxi rank in Mhlasini, KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Two KwaZulu-Natal men believed to be taxi bosses were gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Hazelmere Drive in Mhlasini, Verulam, on Monday morning. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said the two men, aged 41 and 46, were shot and killed while at a taxi rank at about 7am.

Gwala said the suspect took two bags from the victims and fled in a getaway vehicle.

“Charges of murder will be investigated by Verulam SAPS,” she said.  

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they were contacted by the community after hearing a volley of shots being fired.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said some callers confirmed that two people were shot but were unable to confirm the extent of their injuries. 

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two men on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, he said. 

“According to witnesses, the deceased were taxi owners. They were talking to each other at the Mhlasini taxi rank when the occupants of a white Ford Ranger opened fire on them.”

TimesLIVE

KZN taxi driver's killers sentenced to 60 years in jail

Two KwaZulu-Natal men who shot a taxi driver and ran over him with his car two weeks ago were each sentenced to 60 years' imprisonment.
News
1 week ago

Slain taxi boss's family hails cops

The family of a slain taxi boss who was shot and killed execution-style with his fiancée last month has applauded the police for the swift arrest of ...
News
1 year ago

Gauteng traffic police on high alert after more taxi violence

Gauteng traffic police have issued a stern warning to perpetrators of violence in the taxi industry.
News
1 year ago

Alleged gunman in taxi killing arrested after shoot-out with police

Four people died after the taxi in which they were travelling near Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, came under fire at about 2.30am on Sunday.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods