South Africa

Patients bemoan bad treatment at Pelonomi Hospital

On Tuesday, Meisi Molema posted pictures on Facebook showing people sleeping in small mattresses, while others who had casts were seen sleeping on chairs

21 October 2021 - 09:08

On Tuesday at about 11pm, Kabelo* was rushed to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, Free State, with a fractured ankle.

Little did he know he would spend the night on a chair upon admission...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



