Day 1 hero Ngidi insists SA are unified despite some players not taking a knee

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says the team are united despite some of the players opting not to take a knee in respect of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement at the start of the first Test against the West Indies in St Lucia on Thursday.

Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne took a knee. Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder and Anrich Nortjé raised a fist, while Quinton de Kock stood at attention.

In the build-up to the match, captain Elgar said the matter was discussed and it was up to individual players whether to take a knee or not.

“Not at all,” was Ngidi’s response when he was asked if the issue had created divisions in the team.

“You know we come from a diverse country and to be honest I don’t think it’s fair to speak for other people. Everyone is entitled to their own choices in life – I have been very clear in my stance but in terms of the team there is no division at all.

“I think you can see today we were playing, everyone is happy for everyone and we are playing for South Africa, and that’s all we are trying to do as players. It was about everyone entitled to their own choice, whatever you wanted to do you were allowed to do. It was that simple.”