Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board has expressed its confidence that the Australia to this country will go ahead despite surging Covid-19 cases.

A charter flight carrying the Australia cricket team is expected to land in Johannesburg or Cape Town for a three-match Test series in March and April. South Africa's Covid-19 second wave has raised speculation of the tour being switched to Perth.

There have been also been reports that the money-spinning tour‚ originally scheduled for February and May‚ might not happen as the Australians apparently had second thoughts after CSA's bio-bubble integrity was breached during the tour of England last month.

The breach‚ which led to about seven positive cases of Covid-19 from both camps‚ resulted in the abortion of the ODI home series against England.

Even with South Africa grappling a resurgence of the coronavirus and transmission cases rocketing‚ CSA interim board chairperson and retired Justice Zak Yacoob said during a virtual media briefing on Thursday that he is confident the Australia tour will go ahead.