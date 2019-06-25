'Heads will roll‚' warns Cricket SA president Nenzani after the Proteas' World Cup shock

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani fired a warning shot at the Proteas on Tuesday and said heads would roll after the team's ‘shocking failure’ at the Cricket World Cup in England.

SA surrendered any hopes of reaching the tournament's semifinals with two games still to be played after their 49 runs defeat to Pakistan on Sunday.

Nenzani did not mince his words and said the team's poor performances in England would be high on the agenda when the CSA board meets on July 20.

“What is the best way of putting it‚ it is a shocking failure‚” Nenzani told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday.

“We selected the best team available.