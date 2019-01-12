South Africa recovered from a sluggish first hour on Saturday morning where they dropped four catches‚ missed a stumping and a run-out to take three wickets and reduce Pakistan to 111/5 on the second day of the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

Pakistan still trail South Africa by 151 first innings runs and they will rue the lost wickets of Mohammad Abbas (11) and Asad Shafiq (0) from Duanne Olivier and Imam-ul-Haq (43) from Vernon Philander as the Proteas fixed their fielding errors.

Pakistan added 94 runs to their overnight score of 17/2. They will resume with Babar Azam and captain Sarfraz Ahmed on respective scores of 41 and 8‚ and their intention will be to bat as long as possible to reduce South Africa’s advantage.

Besides their poor fielding‚ South Africa also survived a scare when Dale Steyn walked off the field clutching his shoulder‚ but he returned and continued to bowl.