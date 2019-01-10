Injured JP Duminy and Lungi Ngidi to miss SA's ODI series against Pakistan

Batsman JP Duminy and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi have not recovered from injuries in time to be considered for selection to the Proteas ODI squad to take on Pakistan in a five-match series starting next week in Port Elizabeth.

But the Cricket South Africa (CSA) selectors have called up 29-year old Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen as the new cap and also recalled Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson and premier batsman Hashim Amla in the 14-man squad to be revised for the remaining three matches.

Van der Dussen played two T20s for South Africa against Zimbabwe last year and he is likely to earn his first ODI cap during the series against Pakistan.

Paterson has not played for the Proteas in this format since his debut against Bangladesh in 2017 while Amla missed the recent series in Australia towards the end of last year through injury.