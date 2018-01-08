Injured Dale Steyn was at the wicket as South Africa’s second innings crashed and burned on the fourth day of the first test against India at Newlands on Monday.

South Africa resumed their second innings on 65/2‚ and lost eight wickets for 65 runs in 21.2 overs to be dismissed for 130 and leave India to chase 208 for victory.

The fall of the ninth wicket brought Steyn to the wicket 10 minutes before the scheduled lunch interval‚ and with him came rousing cheers for his commitment.

Steyn sustained a heel injury while bowling on Saturday by stepping awkwardly into a foothole and has been ruled out of the rest of the series and for up to the next six weeks.

He faced four balls before AB de Villiers holed out on the long-on boundary for 35 — South Africa’s top score — to end the innings and force the interval.

South Africa’s slide started with the ninth ball of the day‚ a wide delivery from Mohammed Shami that Hashim Amla chased and edged to gully‚ where Rohit Sharma scooped a low catch.

Amla went for four‚ and besides De Villiers only Keshav Maharaj‚ who made 15‚ reached double figures.

South Africa struggled against an India pace attack that‚ given helpful conditions‚ exploited them well.

Debutant Jasprit Bumrah and Shami finished the innings with three wickets each‚ and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya took two apiece.