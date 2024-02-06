Boxers’ travel clearance hits a glitch

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga says they are jetting off to Mexico on Sunday.
The boxer, who is on a mission to reclaim the IBF junior flyweight world title from Adrian Curiel on February 16, must be in possession of a travel clearance.
That letter has details of Nontshinga’s medical report, which includes HIV-Aids and Hepatitis B tests. It grants him permission to travel abroad by Boxing SA through its sanctioning committee.
That committee acts on the report from Boxing SA’s medical committee, chaired by doctor Solly Selepe, who examines boxers medically. But there is no sanctioning committee right now.
The clearance is the most important document in the life of a boxer who must travel because it gives assurance to a foreign country that the travelling boxer was indeed given permission to travel by his country’s commission and that he has been given a clean bill of health to be involved in a competitive boxing match.
“I checked Nontshinga medically and everything is clear from my side,” Selepe said. “I did the same with Asemahle Wellem who must to go Tanzania [to defend his his WBF Intercontinental super middleweight title against Selemani Kidunda on March 1] and I have forwarded those results to Mncedisi Ngqumba [an administrator at BSA].”
Asked how this process will be handled, Selepe said: “I am thinking we could adapt to the current situation; we must find a temporary way of resolving this. I also thought Mr Sakhiwo Sodo [chairperson of the outgone sanctioning committee] would coordinate this whole thing.”
Sodo, who was a member of the Boxing SA board whose term expired on December 11, said: “He [Selepe] must speak to BSA acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso.”
Ntlanganiso said: “The boxers’ medicals are with us and in terms of the clearance we will respond today.”
Nontshinga’s manager Colin Nathan is confident his charge will get cleared by BSA. “How did Jackson Chauke get cleared to fight in London to fight for the IBO flyweight title? [he won against Quaise Khademi last month].
Nontshinga said preparations have gone smoothly. “Everything has been polished and I am ready to get inside the ring and do what I do best.”
The boxer’s brand manager Siya Zingelwa, who also manages Wellem, said: “The impasse between Boxing SA and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association must come to an end. We need to think of the boxers who are the most hard hit.”
The reason there are no sanctioning and ratings committees is because there is no board of Boxing SA right now. It is the board that appoints those two committees.
Sport minister Zizi Kodwa appointed a new board in November but that board could not take office because the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association won an interdict against Kodwa who was alleged to have failed to consult the association when he appointed a new board.
Boxers’ travel clearance hits a glitch
Boxing SA needs board to appoint committees
