Bholo wants to prove first win was no fluke

Gift "Sheriff" Bholo says the result against Timo Schwarzkopf in Germany on June 22 will remain the same to what it was in their first fight which the boxer won by points at Emperors Palace in March.

Bholo - who is trained by little-known William Mabele at Jersey Joe Gym - took that fight as a late replacement. But he outpointed the German in Golden Gloves tournament.

The German contingent including promoter Nice Sauerland - which was part of the big crowd at the Palace of Dreams near the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park - protested the verdict (majority) decision.

Schwarzkopf has not fought since that defeat, which was his third against 19 wins.

Bholo, the former ABU holder from Mncotsho in Eastern Cape, said Schwarzkopf had been on his case for a rematch since their catch weight bout in March.