Hadebe given a chance to shine in front of home fans

Fight fans at KwaThema Community Hall in Springs, Ekurhuleni, must expect a splendid performance from local wondergirl Smangele "Smash" Hadebe in her first pro fight at home against Siphosethu Nxazonke from the Eastern Cape.

Their non-title flyweight bout will form part of the bill - a maiden tournament - to be staged by esteemed former trainer and now promoter Elias "Mr Fantastic" Tshabalala on June 9.

Tshabalala trades under the banner of Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotion.

His tournament, he said, was to honour the fallen heroes of Springs, and that includes former SA bantamweight champion Simon "Tsipa" Skosana.

Hadebe, who has won Boxing SA's Female Prospect of the Year Award back to back in 2017 and last year, said: "I don't know Nxazonke, I have never seen her in action and I don't care. The first round will give me the idea of what to expect and my trainers [Lionel Hunter and Tamrin Raynor] will have seen something and that will be it."