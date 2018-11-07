Lerena’s corner come out slugging that he is innocent of doping

Kevin Lerena’s promoter‚ Rodney Berman‚ has insisted that the IBO cruiserweight champion is innocent of any doping offence‚ and says he has the documents to prove it.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday morning that Lerena tested positive in a test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on October 18 in Johannesburg and the clean boxing program protocol will follow.

“This is one of the most unfortunate reports and the only thing I want to say is that he [Lerena] is totally innocent and I am writing a report to them‚” Berman said.

Lerena’s trainer‚ Peter Smith‚ shared similar sentiments that he was shocked that the WBC had made an international announcement about the boxer without having approached them.

“Lerena is a very clean guy. He had a shoulder operation in March and until October he was doing rehabilitation‚” Smith said.

“We must forward the details of the medication he has been taking for his shoulder injury. I find it a bit worrying because he has been taking prescription medication.

“We are upset about it because they have decided to go on and make international announcement on our boxer without consulting us.

“I think it is a bad judgment by Vada but we will send them all the documents to prove that Lerena is innocent.”