Patience wins Miller the title

Melissa "Honey Bee" Miller is living proof that patience is a virtue.

She failed five times to win a boxing title but never gave up because of her dedication and determination to succeed.

The pocket-sized 32-year-old boxer from Eldorado Park, in Joburg's south, gave her all against Thema Zuma, from KZN, and her experience told.

After 10 rounds of nonstop action, Miller emerged victorious to win the SA bantamweight title on a unanimous decision, shedding tears of joy after the belt was wrapped around her waist.

Their bout formed part of the six-bout card of the Arnold Schwarzenegger Games at Sandton City in Joburg at the weekend.

Said her trainer Lucky Ramagole: "Her victory means a lot to me. I am excited.

"Finally we have a champion in Soweto."

Prince Dlomo's failure to make the weight - the second time in succession - robbed him of the opportunity to win the WBF Intercontinental junior lightweight title after stopping Namibian Gabriel Imalwa in the sixth round.

Other results:

ABU Sadec junior lightweight (12 rounds): Sibusiso Zingange beat Prince Dlomo on points;

Junior welterweight (6 rounds): Sam Sethole beat Stebe Dewu on points;

Junior welterweight (6 rounds): Bheki Mahlangu beat Tumi Nakedi on points;

Welterweight (8 rounds): Humbulani Netshamutshedzi beat Luvo Ntlebi on points.