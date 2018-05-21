Cyril's son to pay five cows, five goats as lobolo for wife

Andile Ramaphosa, the first son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will pay five cows and five goats in lobolo for his Ugandan fiancée Bridget Birungi Rwakairu.

The okushaba [asking for marriage] ceremony in Uganda was attended by close family and friends at the weekend.

Those who attended the ceremony included prominent Ugandan businessman Charles Mbiire, who was also spokesman for Ramaphosa's family, businessman Amos Nzeyi and businessman and honorary Consul of Hungary in Uganda Gordon Wavamuno.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, who is also a close friend to the bride's family, led the proceedings of the ceremony.

Rwakairu is the niece of Uganda's former prime minister and presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

The 37-year-old hails from the Kigezi region in western Uganda. Cultural aspects of marriage for the Banyakigezi are essential before a girl or woman is married.

Usually, a big number of cattle is asked as bride price [lobolo].